A volunteer rescuer has died during the operation to save 12 boys and their football coach trapped inside a flooded cave complex in Thailand.

Samarn Poonan, a former member of the country’s elite navy SEAL unit died on Thursday night after entering the cave to lay oxygen tanks along a potential exit route, his commander said.

“The conditions in the cave are tough,” Admiral Apakorn Yuukongkaew, commander of the SEALS unit, told reporters on Friday.

“Once he placed the oxygen tanks he became unconscious on his way back. His buddy tried to administer first aid, when there was no response he tried to move him,” Apakorn said.

“We won’t let his life be in vain. We will carry on”.