All 12 missing boys and their assistant coach have been found alive after nine days in caves in Thailand, according to the regional governor.
Thai Navy seals reached the group, aged between 11 and 15, and their coach but have not yet brought them out of the cave.
An international search effort was sparked after the group went missing inside the Tham Luang cave when they were trapped by flooding caused by heavy rain.
“They are all safe but the mission is not completed,” the Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn told a press conference at the cave entrance.
“Our mission is to search, rescue and return. So far we just found them. Next mission is to bring them out from the cave and send them home.”
The governor said they would keep draining the water from the cave while doctors and nurses would dive in to the cave to check the health of the boys and their coach.
“If the doctors say their physical condition is strong enough to be moved, they will take them out from the cave,” he said.
“We will look after them until they can return to school.”
