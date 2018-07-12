Thai Cave Where 12 Boys Were Trapped Will Become A Tourist Attraction

Rex Features The cave complex the boys were rescued from will be turned into a museum

A cave complex in Thailand where 12 schoolboys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks before they were safely brought out will be turned into a museum to showcase the rescue.

Two British divers found the 12 boys and their coach in a cavern in the flooded Tham Luang cave system in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Monday last week, nine days after they went missing during an excursion.

They were all brought to safety following a mission fraught with obstacles that ended late on Tuesday. A Thai rescue diver died last Friday while laying oxygen tanks along the escape route, highlighting how risky the operation was.

“This area will become a living museum, to show how the operation unfolded,” the head of rescue mission, Narongsak Osottanakorn, told a news conference.

“An interactive data base will be set up” he said. “It will become another major attraction for Thailand.”