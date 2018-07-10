All 12 boys and a football coach, who had been left stranded in a flooded cave in Thailand, have been rescued.

“The 12 Wild Boars and coach have emerged from the cave and they are safe,” the Thai navy SEAL unit said on its official Facebook page. The boys – aged between 11 and 16 - and the 23-year-old coach, had been trapped in the cave for more than two weeks.

The Seals said they are still waiting for a medic and three navy Seals who stayed with the boys to emerge from the cave.

An underwater mission to retrieve them began on Sunday and saw each child escorted out by two divers via dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water, strong currents and oxygen depleted air.