Thailand Cave Rescue Mission Under Way For Remaining Four Boys And Their Coach

Tyrone Siu / Reuters A board showing 'Welcome home, boys' on display in Thailand where rescuers today hope to free the remaining four boys and their coach

A third rescue operation to bring out the remaining four boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand has begun.

Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said the rescue mission began at 10.08am local time (4.08 BST) and involves 19 divers.

He said a medic and three Seals in the cave, who have been looking after those trapped, will also come out.

Narongsak said: “We expect that if there is no unusual condition … the four boys, one coach, the doctor, and three Seals who have been with the boys since first day will come out today.”