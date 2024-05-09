The Military Hiking Hack Can Seriously Level Up Your Walks – And You Probably Already Own It

While we all know that walking is great for our bodies and improves our overall fitness, some keen walkers have started levelling up their strolls in a trend called “rucking”.

Originating in the military, rucking involves walking but with a weight on your back, usually in the form of, you guessed it, a rucksack. According to a paper published in the Australian Army Journal back in 2010, rucking is a staple of international military training, as soldiers must be able to carry weapons, food and other supplies for long distances.

For us civilians, though, it simply involves taking a rucksack that’s a little heavier on our usual walks.

Peloton said: “One of the best things about rucking is that it requires minimal equipment. All you need is a backpack, some heavy objects (books, rocks, a laptop—you name it), and a route.”

How to get started with rucking

If you’re not very active or feel like your strength needs to be built up over time, start small.

The experts at GoRuck said: “The relationship between your body, the weight, and the rucksack will determine your level of comfort on the move.

“Our recommendation for most people is to start with 20 lbs of weight for rucking, progress in increments of ~10 lbs, and ultimately max out at ⅓ of your bodyweight.”

However, of course, do what feels best for your body and if 10lbs feels like too much, start smaller.

Health benefits of rucking

According to Healthline: “Rucking can lower your rate of perceived exertion with normal walking and functional strength activities. It has also been shown to improve muscle power and cardiovascular functioning.”

Additionally, Olivia Tyler, national fitness assurance lead at Nuffield Health said to The Independent: “You can be outside enjoying nature, while completing a higher intensity walk and improving your aerobic capacity or Vo2 max [the max amount of oxygen your body can take in and use during exercise, often used as a measure for cardiorespiratory fitness].”