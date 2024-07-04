The 1 Thing You Should Do In The First 3 Months Of Dating To Know If They're The One

Ah, don’t you just love the first few months of dating? You’re getting to know one another, learning each other’s intricacies and, of course, saying “What do you MEAN you haven’t seen The Shawshank Redemption?!”, or some variation of a favourite classic.

However, according to one dating expert, as carefree as these days are, there is one thing we should consciously be doing to help us figure out if this person is the one, or just a bit of fun.

So, what do we do? Do we quiz them on all of their current and future intentions? Do we check our horoscopes to see if they align with us in the stars?

Not quite.

The most important thing to do in the first few months of dating

So, in those first few puppy-eyed, lovestruck months, what you should do is actually, uh, date other people too.

Relationship and dating expert Sami Wunder believes that people should date more than one person at a time or, at least, wait three months before becoming exclusive with somebody.

Now, while this may seem possible, she has one extra caveat: don’t sleep with somebody until you’re exclusive. Wunder said: “Take at least three months to vet people but don’t sleep with them in this timeline.

“When you have sex, your body produces oxytocin, which is a powerful hormone, and can make it harder for you to spot red flags and see that your values don’t align.”

Relationship expert Dr Krishna Athal agrees, writing in the Times of India: ”[Dating multiple people] allows you to explore your options and get to know different people with different interests and personalities. This can be a great way to learn more about yourself and what you want in a partner.”