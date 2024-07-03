These Are The Health Benefits Of Having A Good Cry

One thing that has always been true about me is that I am Team Tears. I cry at good news, bad news, episodes of The Simpsons and when my cat looks at me in a particular way.
I’ve openly cried for as long as I can remember and, while I know this isn’t always the popular opinion, I honestly think crying when you need to cry is fine. In fact, not crying when you need to can actually hold you back and prolong the distress.
Learning that holding back tears can be harmful had me wondering just how beneficial a good cry is and it turns out, there are actually health benefits to crying.
The health benefits of crying
It’s a great form of self-soothing
Researchers found in a 2021 study that crying activates our parasympathetic nervous system. This system helps your body to rest and digest, meaning that when you let those tears flow, you’re actually soothing your body and allowing it to rest.
It can actually help to dull pain
In the same 2021 study, the researchers found that crying for long periods of time releases oxytocin and endogenous opioids, otherwise known as endorphins.
According to Healthline: “Once the endorphins are released, your body may go into somewhat of a numb stage. Oxytocin can give you a sense of calm or well-being.”
It can help with the grieving process
Anybody who has experienced a loss will tell you that grief is not linear, and that it’s quite hard to navigate the complex feelings that come with a bereavement. It turns out that crying can actually be something that does help us along that bumpy road, and help us to mentally process what we’re going through.
What if I think I’m crying too much?
Of course, there is a point where our tears are less cathartic and more all-consuming. If you’re feeling more teary than usual, you may want to speak to your GP about your mental health.
Leading mental health charity Mind recommend taking the following steps when talking to your GP:
- Be honest and open
- Focus on how you feel, rather than what diagnosis you might meet
- Try to explain how you’ve been feeling over the past few months or weeks, and anything that has changed
- Use words and descriptions that feel natural to you – you don’t have to say specific things to get help
- Try not to worry that your problem is too small or unimportant – everyone deserves help and your doctor is there to support you
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.