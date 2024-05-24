This Sexy Sleep Hack Will Get You Snoozing In No Time

According to Mental Health UK, almost 1 in 5 people in the UK aren’t getting enough sleep.

This can be due to a range of problems such as menopause, money worries, and personal stresses keeping you awake. For some of us, falling asleep as soon as our head hits the pillow is just a very distant dream (pun intended.)

While there are sleep aids, sleep hygiene hacks and even pillow sprays that could all help you to drop off, the answer might actually just be a little bit of self-love.

How masturbation can help you to sleep

Yes, we really are suggesting masturbation to help you get some crucial shut-eye. If anything’s worth a try, it’s this, surely?

If this is making you feel a little uncomfortable, you’re not alone. HuffPost UK reported last year that, according to a report from Flo Health, a fifth of women still think that masturbating is shameful or wrong.

Perhaps more surprisingly, this taboo is more common among younger women with 25% of 18-34 year olds seeing the practice as shameful.

However, not only is it completely natural and can be so much fun, it’s also good for you and can help you to fall asleep.

According to Planned Parenthood: “Orgasms release endorphins, which are hormones that make you feel good and give you a natural high. They can make you feel relaxed, happy, and even sleepy.

“Many people masturbate to help them fall asleep — it’s like a sleeping pill with no side effects! Masturbation can also relieve tension and improve your mood.”

Speaking to Bustle, sex therapist Vanessa Marin pointed out that you don’t even have to orgasm to get the relaxation benefits of masturbation.

Marin said: “For some people, [masturbation] can lead to a general sense of relaxation, even if they haven’t had an orgasm, or if their orgasm hasn’t brought that sense of relief or release with it.”