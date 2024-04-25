Billie Eilish Shares Her Candid Thoughts On Masturbation And Self-Love

Billie Eilish arriving at the Oscars last month Sarah Morris via Getty Images

Billie Eilish had some serious thoughts on sex and self-pleasure in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

“I should have a Ph.D. in masturbation,” she told the magazine, where she went into great detail about why her me-time matters so much to her.

“TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me,” the Bad Guy singer shared.

“People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life.”

Billie told Rolling Stone how masturbating in the mirror has helped her tackle those issues, saying that “watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself, and feeling empowered and comfortable”.

Billie Eilish cradles her second Oscar at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March Amy Sussman via Getty Images

“Partly because it’s hot, but it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body,” she explained. “And have a love for my body that I have not really ever had.

“I got to say, looking at yourself in the mirror and thinking ‘I look really good right now’ is so helpful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Billie said talking about sex is “literally [her] favorite topic.”

The two-time Oscar winner told Rolling Stone she finds the subject more empowering than salacious, saying: “People are so uncomfortable talking about it, and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it.”

“I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about, and I think that should change,” she added.