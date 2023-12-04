LOADING ERROR LOADING

Billie Eilish is clearing the air about whether she came out last month in her Variety Power of Women cover story, in which she got candid about being attracted to women.

While attending Variety’s Hitmakers event on Saturday, the “Ocean Eyes” crooner revealed that she didn’t really consider her admission during the interview as a coming out story because she felt her sexual orientation was already “obvious.”

“No, I didn’t,” Eilish, 21, told the outlet of whether she planned to address her sexuality at the time. “But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realise people didn’t know.”

“I didn’t realise people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops,” she said.

Rumors about Billie Eilish's sexuality kicked into high gear after she posted a behind-the-scenes photo from her music video "Lost Cause" on Instagram with the caption, "I love girls." Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The Oscar winner continued, “But I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today.’ OK, cool. It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know.”

Eilish then declared: “I am for the girls.”

The “Bad Guy” singer was most recently romantically linked to the Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford before they split back in May.

In her original Variety interview last month, the young hitmaker gushed about her feelings for women, but admitted she was unsure if they were reciprocated.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real,” Eilish shared.