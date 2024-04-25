The 1 Type Of Underwear You Should Never Wear, According To A Gynaecologist

The answer is lace underwear but it is a little more complicated than you’d think. Dr Mailk said: “Lace underwear itself is not inherently bad for vaginal health. However, lace is often made from synthetic, non-breathable materials like nylon or polyester.

“These fabrics can trap heat and moisture against the vulva, potentially disrupting the delicate balance of bacteria that keeps the vagina healthy. This moist, warm environment may increase the risk of irritation and infections like bacterial vaginosis or thrush infections in some women.”

Instead, the healthiest choice is underwear made of natural, breathable fibres. Especially around the crotch.