The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From November That We'll Be Cooking All Winter

For November, the HuffPost Taste Instagram was full of cozy autumnal dishes and twists on Thanksgiving classics. The top posts of the month included French onion mac and cheese, dumpling soup and a lemony chicken and orzo recipe.
Other featured recipes included brown butter mashed potatoes, nutty and cheesy crostini, and baked brie with fig jam. Try the recipes below and let us know which ones you like best!
10
Baked Brie with Fig Jam
9
Brown Butter and Herb Mash Potato Bake
8
Fireside Cranberry Cider Margarita
7
French Onion Mac and Cheese
6
Bang Bang Salmon Bites
5
One-Pot Lemon Chicken and Orzo
4
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
3
Pasta with Tomato Pesto and Garlicky Breadcrumbs
2
White Cheddar Brussels Sprouts and Pistachio Crostini with Hot Honey
1
Potsticker Soup