Determined to get on the property ladder? Moving to Sunderland could be your best bet.

The city in the north east of England has been identified by Zoopla as the most affordable area in England and Wales for single people to get on the property ladder.

The property site compared the costs of one-bedroom flats in local authority areas with local average wages. The research also found that, outside London, Hertsmere in Hertfordshire is the least affordable location for single people to buy a property.

Within London, Kensington and Chelsea was found to be the most expensive borough, where the mortgage payments needed could equate to a mind-boggling 77.7% of a typical monthly local pre-tax wage. Scroll down for the full list.