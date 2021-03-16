Life

The 21 Most Wishlisted UK Homes On Airbnb

Glamping in the great outdoors is top of Brits' post-lockdown plans.

Airbnb has announced the 21 top UK homes Brits have added to their wish lists for 2021 – and peaceful, rural retreats are dominating after a stressful year.

Taking the top spot is ‘The Pigsty’ in Winchester – a cosy woodland hideaway for two people, complete with a king-sized bed, roll-top bath and a BBQ on the front deck.

The Pigsty
It marks a stark contrast to previous years, where a Greek cave and a Balian treehouse stole our hearts.

This time, we’re dreaming of escapes closer to home.

The Pigsty
From a farm stay with countryside views in Pembroke, to a unique pond cabin in Abergele, Brits are looking to Mother Nature for their post-lockdown getaways.

Here’s the rest of the top 21 if you’re looking for staycation inspiration.

2. The Willow, Pembrokeshire

3. Twmbarlwm Luxury Retreat, Gwent, Wales

4. The Pond and Stars Cabin, Abergele, Wales

5. Traditional Log Cabin, Kent

6. Undercover Woodland Treehouse, West Sussex

7. Unique Glamping Hut, Sutton

8. The Old Bakery, Surrey

9. Sunset Beach Cabin, Cumbria

10. Airship 001, Billingshurst

11. Scandinavian Cabin, Cumbria

12. The Lodge, Heathfield

13. The Buzzardry Woodland Treehouse, East Sussex

14. Toad Hall Luxury Lodge, Norfolk

15. Loveday Cottage, Staveley-in-Cartmel

16. The Orchid Suite Barn, Mayfield

17. Romantic Field Barn, Grindon

18. Hillside Hideaway, Dorset

19. Farm Barn, Warwickshire

20. Lynbrook Cabin, Hampshire

21. The Weekender, Cornwall

