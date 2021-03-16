Airbnb has announced the 21 top UK homes Brits have added to their wish lists for 2021 – and peaceful, rural retreats are dominating after a stressful year.

Taking the top spot is ‘The Pigsty’ in Winchester – a cosy woodland hideaway for two people, complete with a king-sized bed, roll-top bath and a BBQ on the front deck.

The Pigsty Airbnb The Pigsty

It marks a stark contrast to previous years, where a Greek cave and a Balian treehouse stole our hearts.

This time, we’re dreaming of escapes closer to home.

The Pigsty Airbnb The Pigsty

From a farm stay with countryside views in Pembroke, to a unique pond cabin in Abergele, Brits are looking to Mother Nature for their post-lockdown getaways.

Here’s the rest of the top 21 if you’re looking for staycation inspiration.

