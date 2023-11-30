The 3 Very Best Sex Positions For Older Lovers

bilderlounge/Alessandro Ventura via Getty Images

Let’s dispense with the old-people-have-sex jokes, shall we? As the STD rate clearly indicates, people 60 and older are indeed having sex – and plenty of it. But are they having the “right” kind of “safe” sex? And by right and safe, we mean sex that won’t throw out their backs or hurt their knees – two very vulnerable areas.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz, AARP’s Love, Sex and Relationship Ambassador and author of 22 books, said that as boomers age, backs and knees can get a bit creaky. “Pain can be a real downer if you are trying to make love without distraction – much less discomfort,” she said. It just makes sense to favour positions that will help you feel as comfortable as possible. She suggests these three:

1. Spooning

Spooning is best-known as the cuddle position and for many, it’s more of a go-to position post-coitally – during which both parties fall asleep. Schwartz suggests making it the main attraction. It’s doggie style, but with no pressure on knees.

“This is a great position for backs and even larger tummies,” said Schwartz.

2. Backs.

With both partners lying on their backs, one partner throws one leg over the other’s body and picks an angle that allows entry.

“Very comfortable,” notes Schwartz.

3. Chair position.

In the chair position, the person penetrating sits down and their partner faces them, sitting on their lap. One important note: The chair needs to be low enough to the ground that the person on top can touch the ground with their feet to steady themselves.

“This one is really kind on the back,” Schwartz said.