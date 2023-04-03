The 5 Hiding Spots Burglars Always Check For Keys

brightstars via Getty Images

Getting locked out is an absolute nightmare and can end up being a costly affair if you need to get a locksmith in. But luckily, you remembered to stash a spare key in a super secret spot outside your property.

Except, it turns out that those hiding spots are actually far from being secretive.

According to a study carried out by the home insurance team at Comparethemarket, over a third of UK residents lock themselves out of their home at least once a year, while another third hide a spare key somewhere on their property.

Advertisement

However, stashing a key can have serious implications for both your safety and your home insurance policies.

The main issue? The hiding spots we choose aren’t actually that original – and criminals know that.

Leaving a spare set of keys in an obvious place around your property could not only increase your chances of being burgled, but may also invalidate your home insurance policy.

Comparethemarket Here's where we're stashing our keys

The research found that one in 10 Brits hide their spare key under a doormat, despite safety concerns. The majority of people who keep a spare key hidden on their property choose to hide it inside a key safe or lockbox (33%).

Advertisement

Meanwhile 9% of Brits who have a spare key stashed, hide it under an ornament such as a garden statue (9%).