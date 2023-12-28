ParentsTwitterParenting

The 50 Most Hilarious Tweets From Parents In 2023

"My daughter said the holes in my jeans make me look scruffy and I’m confused because I don’t remember giving birth to my mother"
By 

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Every week, we round up funny tweets from moms and dads. Although Twitter has rebranded to X, the humour lives on.

Now that 2023 is coming to an end, it’s time to spotlight the most hilarious tweets of them all. Check out the 50 best parenting tweets of the year below, and follow @HuffPostParents for even more laughs.

