The 8 Things You Can Do Now To Protect Your Brain From Dementia

Living with dementia can be extremely hard, and with the number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the UK expected to rise in the next few years, it might be best to start making some life-changing decisions that may lessen the risk.

According to Alzheimers.org.uk, around 900,000 people are already living with dementia in the UK – figures expected to reach 1.6 million people by 2040. Why the steep rise? It’s actually due to accelerated population ageing.

In case you were wondering, Science Direct explains: “Population ageing refers to changes in the age composition of a population such that there is an increase in the proportion of older persons.”

But why has it accelerated?

“Global life expectancy soared from 34 years in 1913 to 72 years in 2022 and is expected to continue on that long-term trajectory,” the International Monetary Fund said. “Population ageing is the most pervasive and dominant global demographic trend, owing to declining fertility, increasing longevity, and the progression of large cohorts into older ages.”

What does that mean?

Health.org.uk explains that although the proportion of older people who need social care support at any given age has fallen, the proportion of older people aged above 75 with a long-term condition (like dementia) has risen, and their needs are likely to become more complex, leading to increased demand for NHS services.

“As people age the risk of developing illnesses and becoming frail increases, leading to greater need for health and social care,” they explain.

What can I do?

Expert Professor Paul Matthews, head of brain sciences at Imperial College London and director of the UK Dementia Institute, says that the genes we inherit are not the only risk factor we have to worry about. “Lifestyle accounts for about one-third of all cases,” he says.

Drink your coffee

Coffee has polyphenols, which help to reduce inflammation. Matthews says he always has a couple of strong cups each day so go ahead and pop that kettle on.

Breathe fresh air

Professor Matthews explains: “There is evidence that pollutants in the air, especially the small particles that can be generated by cars and trucks, can increase the risk of dementia, perhaps by enhancing the body’s inflammatory responses.”

Scientists recently found those exposed to heavy traffic areas may have an increased risk of dementia. That doesn’t necessarily mean you should leave your home, however – “It’s not quite as simple as all people in urban areas have a higher incidence of dementia. Various factors distinguish each person,” Matthews mentions.

Stop binge drinking

Professor Matthews explains that drinking alcohol can be done in moderation and that alcohol can cause cells in the brain to work in different ways.

“Alcohol consumption is associated with smaller brain size, and the size of the brain reduces progressively with increased average intake of alcohol.”

Unfortunately, there is no safe level of alcohol consumption that doesn’t impact the size of the brain – so it probably makes sense why he doesn’t want you to overdo it.

Exercise twice a week

Just because you’re getting older doesn’t mean you should skimp out on activity and socialising. Evidence shows that signals from muscles and the immune system influence the brain positively.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm: “Physical activity can help you think, learn, problem-solve, and enjoy an emotional balance. It can improve memory and reduce anxiety or depression.” If you’re not entirely convinced, a study by ScienceDirect found that cognitive decline is stronger among inactive adults compared to those who are.

Don’t ride a bike without a helmet

Head injuries of any kind (bumps to the head, or even concussion) can heighten the risk of dementia, and for that, Professor Matthews says he would never ride a bike without a helmet.

“In the car, I always drive very carefully and wear a seatbelt. Head injuries are what I am most worried about. Breaking a limb is not so bad. Damaging the brain is something that you can’t go back from.”

Don’t neglect sleep

Matthews feels very strongly about his sleep schedule, and you should too. “It’s important to signal to my brain that I’m switching off so that I can reduce thoughts running through my head and disturbing my sleep,” he says.

If you’re looking for tips, Matthews insists on going to bed for 30 minutes and engaging in a relaxing activity. The activity will help signal your brain that it’s time to switch off. He also explains why maintaining a good sleep schedule is beneficial for our health, and it might surprise you!

“Sleep influences what we eat,” he reveals. “Maintaining a good sleep pattern helps reduce the appetite which in turn helps reduce the consumption of fat and foods that trigger inflammation. That then reduces the risks of dementia.”

Eat your omega-3 and fibre

Matthews prefers to have a daily menu that features fruit and oats for breakfast. These are all high in fibre which controls glucose in the body, helping to prevent brain inflammation.

He also tries to avoid meat but enjoys eating fish.

“Meat has a high level of bad fats which can increase inflammation and cause other health issues,” he continues. “I eat fish because it is high in omega-3 fatty acids. This type of good fat can reduce inflammation, which is good for brain health.”

Stop smoking immediately

It’s common knowledge that smoking probably isn’t the best thing for your health, but did you know that some of those risks include the chance of getting dementia? Matthews explains that the lifestyle factors mentioned above are all fairly small, except for smoking.