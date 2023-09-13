17 Of The Most Unhinged Reactions To The UK's Single-Use Vape Ban

Disposable vapes are set to be banned under new laws in hope to protect those aged under 18 from being addicted. The decision could come to fruition as early as next week after the government agreed that the products target children.

From child-friendly packaging to flavours such as strawberry ice cream and raspberry slush, it’s no surprise that these sweet-tasting nicotine sticks are causing kids to be addicted. Not to mention how easy it is to get your hands on a vape that contains 2% nicotine – the highest concentration allowed in the UK.

Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan told Sky News: “This is a very worrying trend that we’re seeing, of young children taking up vaping that had never smoked before, and it is extremely dangerous to their health and their wellbeing is something that we do need to act on.”

If you’re prone to sucking on a Blue Razz Lemonade vape, or maybe you become feral after a few bevvies on a night out and start inhaling your best friend’s vape – you might want to check out these reactions of people collectively losing their minds.

We love an optimistic queen, TBH

We’re getting Pandemic toilet paper flashbacks

The news is hard for many of us

I can only imagine how he's taking the news. https://t.co/IIjIhhvjRc pic.twitter.com/1DGo7P4ayl — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) September 12, 2023

If Jack couldn’t fit on the door, at least your vape will

What flavour of crisps are we talking about?

The vape fiends are up in arms about the potential ban on disposable vapes but guys this could genuinely save your life!? why are you 21 but your lungs sound like an empty packet of crisps? — Cocoa Tee 🇬🇩 (@tiannatropicana) September 12, 2023

Hiding your vapes after the ban? Here’s what to do

This user wants us to become the next Pablo Escobar, and we just don’t think it’s worth it

A big win for tobacco companies, apparently

Cigarettes after hearing the UK vape ban news pic.twitter.com/HJYc3LB5ft — Corz🦅 (@K1ngCorz) September 11, 2023

Time for the apology video with tears Rishi, we’ve got someone threatening to leave the UK

You’re absolutely correct – it is time to start chain smoking again

Sorry babe, you can’t interfere, it’s a canon event

me at the House of Commons https://t.co/m4RTihyTqv pic.twitter.com/JIBFE2GXU8 — gary grimes (@gary_is_hip) September 12, 2023

Fainting at a time like this? You’re absolutely right

In the words of Lana Del Rey: “Pass me my vape, I’m feeling sick, I need to take a puff”

lana del rey will never tour the uk again https://t.co/y91q8v4l99 — andy (@heyitsandy_) September 12, 2023

What will we do on a night out now? Stay tuned

Awful news for drunk me https://t.co/JVpRE5Wl6U — Meg (@megxc26) September 11, 2023

The highlighter was a paid actor

Coleen Nolan, sing your heart out

Love Island viewers found shaking in their boots

Balloons, vapes and xl bully’s banned. Awful week for itv 2 Britain https://t.co/AevbMsp02z — 🧸🦅 (@Charlie__Bear13) September 11, 2023

Yes, banning disposable vapes will help stop those underage from getting their hands on an Elf Bar so easily, and with 1.3 million disposable vapes ending up in landfill each week, it definitely is a step in the right direction. But for those using vapes instead of cigarettes, is it as simple as swapping to a reusable vape? Only time will tell.