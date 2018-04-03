The Antarctic Ice Sheet Has Lost An Area 'The Size Of London'

The British-led study reveals how the massive ice sheet has started retreating at its edges which has in turn started causing a multitude of glaciers to erode.

The vast 1,463 square kilometre region of underwater ice has been melted through the influence of warm ocean water currents.

Antarctica has lost a region of ice the size of Greater London between 2010 and 2016, a new study has shown.

Lead researcher Dr Hannes Konrad, from the University of Leeds, said: “Our study provides clear evidence that retreat is happening across the ice sheet due to ocean melting at its base, and not just at the few spots that have been mapped before now.

“This retreat has had a huge impact on inland glaciers, because releasing them from the sea bed removes friction, causing them to speed up and contribute to global sea level rise.”

The discovery emerged from satellite tracking of the ice sheet’s “grounding line”, the boundary where the ice sheet’s base leaves the sea floor and begins to float.

Grounding lines typically lie a kilometre or more below the ocean surface and are inaccessible even to deep-diving submersibles.

Grounding line retreat had been extreme at eight of the locations where the ice sheet’s 65 biggest glaciers flow into the sea, said the scientists.

At these points, the ice had retreated by more than 125 metres (410ft) per year.