The Bear Is The Show Everyone's Talking About Right Now – Here's What You Need To Know About Season 2

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy and Ayo Edebiri as Sydney in The Bear Chuck Hodes/FX

At long last, series two of The Bear has finally dropped.

This time around, there are 10 episodes for viewers to get stuck into and the show has welcomed a host of new faces alongside fan favourites in chef Carmy’s kitchen.

From the season one plot points worth recapping to who those new additions are, here’s everything you need to know about The Bear season two…

Advertisement

First let’s recap season one…

The Bear follows Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef who returns to Chicago to take over his family’s restaurant after his brother’s suicide.

Carmy sets to work attempting to turn the failing sandwich shop – The Beef – around, but season one was far from a rags to riches story.

Carmy drafted in a fellow culinary school grad, Sydney, as sous chef but they both struggled to fit in with the untrained staff, including maniacal manager Richie (played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who had been just about holding things together.

Carmy's misfit gang is sticking together – or trying to, at least Hulu

Advertisement

To name just a few of the hiccups they faced over the course of the eight episodes, Carmy learned of disastrous financial decisions his brother made, discovered Richie’s drug dealing and witnessed an accidental kitchen stabbing. ‘Stress-inducing’ barely covers it.

How did season one end?

Eventually Carmy and the gang caught a break. Richie gave Carmy a letter addressed to him from his late brother. When the head chef opened it, he was disappointed to find a simple spaghetti recipe.

Angry at his brother and unsure what to do, Carmy set about making the recipe, which is when he noticed a note instructing him to use the restaurant’s smaller cans of tomatoes.

Upon opening the first, Carmy discovered it was stuffed with $100 bills, as all the others on the premises were.

The finale ended with the chef putting up a notice informing patrons of The Beef’s closure – and the promise of a new restaurant, The Bear.

Advertisement

What do we know about season two’s plot?

Season two has been out in the States for a while but to give a rough overview without spoilers, it opens exactly where season one finished.

Carmy explains that they can’t afford to close the restaurant for more than 12 weeks, but when it reopens, the vibe is going to be dramatically different. Two words: Michelin. Star.

Which cast members have returned?

The key players in The Bear have all returned for season two Disney+

All of the key players from season one are back. Jeremy and Ebon reprise their roles while Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colon-Zayas are back in the kitchen as Sydney Adamu, Marcus Brooks, and Tina Marrero, respectively.

Abby Elliot also returns as Camry’s sister, Natalie (aka Sugar), and Matty Matheson is back as Neil Fak.

Advertisement

And who’s new?

Following the huge success of season one, a number of big names have joined the cast.

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis plays Carmy and Sugar’s mum, Donna Berzatto, while Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk is Uncle Lee.

American Horror Story legend Sarah Paulson pops up as another member of the family. Comedian John Mulaney and Gillian Jacobs (Love) have guest roles while Molly Gordon (Booksmart) plays Carmy’s girlfriend.

Watch out for a surprise cameo from a huge British star too...

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Watch it here:

What did critics have to say?

Critics lavished praise on season two and The Bear received a near-perfect score of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Simply put? It’s beautiful to watch,” stated Esquire’s critic.

Entertainment Weekly wrote: “As Carmy and Co. venture outside of their dysfunctional Beef family bubble, The Bear serves up 10 new episodes that are reliably intense and watchable, but even more tender.”

Advertisement

Read more reviews for The Bear season two here.

When is The Bear season two released and where can I watch it?