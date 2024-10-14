The Best Yorkshire Pudding Recipe For Home Cooks Is Ridiculously Simple

Diana Miller via Getty Images/Image Source Bowl of yorkshire pudding with green colour pottery

We can argue over what should and shouldn’t be on a roast dinner until the cows come home but, I’d argue that after roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings are an essential addition.

They are little batter bowls! You can eat them as they are, fill them with gravy or even have your own mini-roast inside of them.

Anyway, all gushing aside, the best Yorkshire puds out there are the ones you make at home. If you have the time and energy, they really are worth those small steps and, trust me, the brownie points will be OFF. THE. CHARTS.

The best Yorkshire pudding recipe

I’ll get right to it here — the best Yorkshire pudding recipe comes directly from the queen of culinary herself, Nigella Lawson.

On her website, Nigella said: “A Yorkshire pudding (popover batter) is very straightforward and although there may be a few variances in recipes generally you want a recipe with a high proportion of eggs as it is this that gives the Yorkshire puddings lift.

“Try whisking 4 eggs with 300ml (1 1/4 cups) milk and a good pinch of salt until thoroughly combined and slightly frothy. Leave this mixture to stand for 15 minutes then whisk in 250g (1 2/3 cups) plain (all-purpose) flour. The batter is then ready to use.”

However... her real secret to making these savoury treats actually lies in the baking itself.

Recommending that the oven is at a scorching 220C, the chef says the ideal oils to cook them in is vegetable or sunflower oil, or even lard.

While your batter is standing, Nigella suggests: “Immediately put the tin back in the oven and cook for 15-20 minutes for the muffin tin, or 20-30 minutes for a larger tin, until the Yorkshire puddings are puffed up and bronzed. Serve as soon as possible.”