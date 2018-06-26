The Build Up Was Dicey, But Prince William’s Middle East Visit Will Be A Triumph

Just picture the scene - Kensington Palace officials and British diplomats excitedly recce the itinerary for the Duke of Cambridge’s historic visit as his Middle East hosts are plunged into crisis.

Riots erupted across Jordan protesting a new tax regime and reduced food and fuel subsidies. Crowds attacked police stations and rampaged through normally peaceful towns. King Abdullah sacrificed his Prime Minister and reviewed the IMF inspired economic package intended to stabilise Jordan’s swelling debts, exacerbated by an influx of more than a million refugees from neighbouring Syria.

Hamas, the Islamic resistance movement that misrules Gaza, edged closer to war with Israel. Not content with weeks of riots attacking the Israeli border, resulting in the shooting of more than 120 Palestinians by Israeli soldiers, Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired 145 missiles at Israeli communities, the most extensive attack for four years.

In the Palestinian Authority, in the West Bank where Prince William will visit, rumours spread that President Mahmoud Abbas was gravely ill. The 84-year-old Abbas is 13 years into a four-year term of office and has no deputy or chosen successor. His departure from the scene would spark a bitter struggle within his own Fatah movement while it fights off a bid by Hamas to capitalise on the uncertainty and mount a coup to take control of the West Bank as well as Gaza.

All three crises calmed down this week and President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, visited Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to encourage ideas to improve the situation in Gaza and generate support for the long awaited US plan to restart Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. However, the Palestinians have shunned the US team since last December when President Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and announced his intent to move the US embassy there.

As William arrives in Israel today, the country is still on the brink of a major war in Gaza. Palestinian leaders in Gaza and the West Bank engage in open hostility. Israel doesn’t speak to Hamas and is far from a return to substantive talks with the Palestinian Authority, even though they cooperate on security and much else.

The good news for Prince William is he is not a politician or a diplomat. He is not expected to get involved in any of this. He is visiting the region to strengthen alliances and celebrate the UK’s contribution. But perhaps more importantly he can sprinkle his stardust and shine a much-needed spotlight on the crucial people to people projects that get ignored in the usual focus on high politics.