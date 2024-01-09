The Chase's Anne Hegerty Has Something To Say After Being Accused Of 'Cheating' On The Show

Anne Hegerty on the set of Beat The Chasers in 2021 ITV/Shutterstock

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has spoken out about some of the “cheating” allegations that have been levelled against her and some of her colleagues over the years.

Anne – known to fans of the ITV quiz show as “The Governess” – revealed during an interview with the Daily Star that it’s often suggested to her that she and her fellow Chasers get preferential treatment on set and are allowed to “cheat” to help them answer questions correctly.

Advertisement

However, she has shot down these claims.

“I get people saying all sorts of things,” Anne explained. “They ask me if I cheat. They say, ‘You’ve got someone in your ears telling you the answers’.

“Others say Bradley reads the questions faster for the Chasers. I’ve checked with a stopwatch and he doesn’t do that.”

She then joked: “If the show did any of that, wouldn’t they get six better-looking people?”

Anne continued: “There are always going to be cynical people, but we have independent adjudicators – there’s nothing secret happening. It wouldn’t work if it wasn’t all above board.”

Anne and the rest of the Chase team pictured in 2019 ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Last month, fellow Chaser Paul Sinha cleared up another of fans’ biggest queries about the show – whether or not they go easy on celebrity contestants because they’re playing for charity.

“People who ask us if the Chasers play as hard when we’re doing the Celeb shows – with two seconds to go, I once prevented Rachel Johnson from winning 15k for Parkinson’s UK,” Paul – who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 – claimed.

“A quiz is a quiz.”