The Cranberries Unveil New Song Featuring Dolores O'Riordan, On The Anniversary Of Her Death

The Cranberries are bidding a powerful farewell to their fans with one final album in honour of late singer Dolores O’Riordan.
The band announced the news on Tuesday afternoon, revealing their new single ‘All Over Now’, which features Dolores’ vocals, on Radio 2.
Discussing the single and the album its taken from, ‘In The End’, guitarist Noel Hogan explained that releasing new music feels like “the best way that we could honour Dolores”.
The Cranberries have been working on the album since 2017, and Noel described the months they spent finishing it as “a bittersweet time”.
“At the end of every day when we’d laid down our parts there was a sense of sadness, knowing that Dolores wouldn’t be in that evening to work on that day’s track.”
The news has been announced on what would have been the Dolores’ 47th birthday and her mother Eileen has paid tribute.
“I miss her awfully, especially today, as does the entire family,” she said.
“That said, I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of her passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final album with the band.
“She was very excited about this new album and was really looking forward to its release.”
The singer died suddenly in January 2018. An inquest later ruled that the cause of death was “drowning due to alcohol consumption”.
In the days after her death, thousands of fans shared tributes online and shocked tributes came in from public figures including the President Of Ireland.
Formed in Limerick in 1989, the Irish indie rock band sold 40 million albums worldwide in their 30 years making music, with Dolores’ vocals at the forefront of the group’s sound.
Their final album will be their eighth, and is due for release on 26 April.