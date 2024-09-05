The Crucial Measles Symptoms That Can Go Undetected

Pexels

As the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed earlier this year that measles cases are on the rise, knowing the early symptoms of the uncomfortable condition could be key to early diagnosis for your child.

Measles is an incredibly infectious illness that can lead to serious complications. While it is still relatively uncommon in the UK thanks to vaccinations, the NHS released a campaign this year to encourage people between the age of 11 and 25 to go for for “catch up” MMR vaccines.

Steve Russell, NHS Director of Vaccinations and Screening, said: “People who are unvaccinated can get catch-up jabs at MMR pop-ups in schools and other convenient places while GPs, teachers and trusted community leaders are encouraging groups that are less likely to get their jab to come forward.”

While measles can happen to anyone, it’s much more common in young children between the ages of one and four years old.

Measles symptoms to look out for

While the most common symptom that people are aware of is the measles rash, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital urges that there are other symptoms that come with measles.

The initial symptoms of measles can include:

a runny or blocked nose

sneezing

watery eyes

swollen eyelids

sore, red eyes that may be sensitive to light

a high temperature (fever), which may reach around 40C (104F)

small greyish-white spots in the mouth (see below)

aches and pains

cough

loss of appetite

tiredness, irritability and a general lack of energy

The hospital added: “A day or two before the rash appears, many people with measles develop small greyish-white spots in their mouth.

“Not everyone with measles has these spots, but if someone has them in addition to the other symptoms listed above or a rash, it’s highly likely they have the condition.”

How to tell if a rash is measles

According to the NHS, measles rashes start on the face and behind the ears before spreading across the rest of the body.

These spots are often raised and join together to form blotchy patches, and the rash looks brown or red on white skin, but may be harder to see on brown and Black skin.

The NHS advises booking an urgent GP appointment or get help from NHS 111 if the following applies: