There’s An Outbreak Of This Victorian Infection In The UK - Here Are The Signs

Whooping cough is continuing throughout the UK with the UK Government confirming that there were 553 new cases of the condition reported in January of this year.

It can be difficult to spot this condition as a lot of the symptoms mirror cold-like symptoms but as cases continue to soar, knowing what to look for in yourself or your child is crucial.

The UK Government states: “If anyone in your family is diagnosed with whooping cough, it’s important they stay at home and do not go into work, school or nursery until 48 hours after starting antibiotics, or 3 weeks after symptoms start if they have not had antibiotics.”

Signs and symptoms of whooping cough

According to the NHS, the first signs of whooping cough are similar to a cold, such as a runny nose and sore throat (a high temperature is uncommon).

After about a week, you or your child:

will get coughing bouts that last for a few minutes and are worse at night

may make a “whoop” sound – a gasp for breath between coughs (young babies and some adults may not “whoop”)

may have difficulty breathing after a coughing bout and may turn blue or grey (young infants)

may bring up a thick mucus, which can make you vomit

may become very red in the face (more common in adults)

The NHS added that the cough may last for several weeks or months.

Additionally, you should ask for an urgent GP appointment or call 111 if:

your baby is under 6 months old and has symptoms of whooping cough

you or your child have a very bad cough that is getting worse

you’ve been in contact with someone with whooping cough and you’re pregnant

you or your child has been in contact with someone with whooping cough and have a weakened immune system

As the disease is very contagious, it’s important to tell your doctors that you think it’s whooping cough so that you can have a phone appointment.

What to do if you have whooping cough

For severe whooping cough or children under the age of six months, a hospital stay is likely necessary. If it is diagnosed as whooping cough within three weeks of it starting, you’ll be prescribed antibiotics.

The NHS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, resting and taking over the counter painkillers to ease discomfort.