The Crucial Reason Why Lights Are Dimmed During A Flight

I’ll be honest, whenever all of the lights are turned off on a flight, my first thought is: “Awwww! Cosy!” because, as a treasured traveller, I figured that creating a snug atmosphere was just a nice thing that airline staff did.

Hilarious in retrospect.

As with most if not all things on flights, it comes down to the safety of passengers and staff. Not to improve the vibe or make sleeping on the flight easier though I will admit that these are lovely bonuses for me at least.

Why are the lights dimmed on flights?

According to the experts at MyFlightRight: “An important aspect of safety during takeoff and landing is visibility. Both pilots and controllers on the ground need to be able to see the aircraft clearly to ensure it is on the correct path and that there are no obstructions on the runway.

“Blanking out light sources on the aircraft can help improve visibility for pilots and controllers.”

Plus, if there is any turbulence, loose objects can move through the aircraft and cause injury. In this case, passengers could be distracted by looking for their belongings when their priority must be their own safety.

MyFlightRight said: “By turning off the lights, passengers are encouraged to focus their attention on safety instructions and the environment, rather than their personal belongings.”

Additionally, the lights being off can help acclimatise our eyes to darkness should the worst happen and the flight needs to make an emergency landing.

How to stay calm during turbulence

