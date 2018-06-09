EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/06/2018 10:53 BST

    Big Narstie's Appearance On 'The Crystal Maze' Was Pure Jokes

    He's by far the best (or indeed, worst) contestant there's ever been.

    Channel 4

    Big Narstie’s turn on ‘The Crystal Maze’ was always going to be exceptional, and sure enough he didn’t let us down as his episode aired on Friday night. 

    The grime MC had viewers in hysterics with his antics on the Channel 4 game show, as he teamed up with Jorgie Porter, Kelly Holmes, Alfie Deyes and Greg Rutherford to take on the maze. 

    Here’s just a few of his best ‘Crystal Maze’ moments...

    Narstie had turned up with his own snacks, in case he got peckish while travelling round the four zones

    Bosses had to get the bleeper out when he got a bit overexcited whilst meeting Adam Buxton’s head

    His efforts in his challenges were, well, not great

    And it didn’t look like he knew what to do when the fans started inside the Crystal Dome

    His team celebrations were 10/10 though

    While Narstie won’t go down as the best ‘Crystal Maze’ contestant there’s ever been on the show, he’s certainly one of the most memorable. 

    ‘The Crystal Maze’ continues next Friday at 9pm on Channel 4. 

