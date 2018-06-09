Big Narstie's Appearance On 'The Crystal Maze' Was Pure Jokes

Big Narstie’s turn on ‘The Crystal Maze’ was always going to be exceptional, and sure enough he didn’t let us down as his episode aired on Friday night.
The grime MC had viewers in hysterics with his antics on the Channel 4 game show, as he teamed up with Jorgie Porter, Kelly Holmes, Alfie Deyes and Greg Rutherford to take on the maze.
Here’s just a few of his best ‘Crystal Maze’ moments...
Narstie had turned up with his own snacks, in case he got peckish while travelling round the four zones
Bosses had to get the bleeper out when he got a bit overexcited whilst meeting Adam Buxton’s head
His efforts in his challenges were, well, not great
And it didn’t look like he knew what to do when the fans started inside the Crystal Dome
His team celebrations were 10/10 though
While Narstie won’t go down as the best ‘Crystal Maze’ contestant there’s ever been on the show, he’s certainly one of the most memorable.
‘The Crystal Maze’ continues next Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.
Most Memorable British Game Show Moments