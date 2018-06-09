Big Narstie's Appearance On 'The Crystal Maze' Was Pure Jokes

Big Narstie’s turn on ‘The Crystal Maze’ was always going to be exceptional, and sure enough he didn’t let us down as his episode aired on Friday night.

The grime MC had viewers in hysterics with his antics on the Channel 4 game show, as he teamed up with Jorgie Porter, Kelly Holmes, Alfie Deyes and Greg Rutherford to take on the maze.

Here’s just a few of his best ‘Crystal Maze’ moments...

Narstie had turned up with his own snacks, in case he got peckish while travelling round the four zones