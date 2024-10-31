'An Even Wilder Ride': Critics Are Saying Season 2 Of This Netflix Thriller Needs To Be Your Next Binge-Watch

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat Netflix

After becoming a sleeper hit last year, The Diplomat is finally back for a second series.

Season two of the hit Netflix political thriller began streaming on Thursday, with Keri Russell back in action as US ambassador Kate Wyler, following that epic cliffhanger ending last year.

So far, the show has proved just as popular with critics as its predecessor, with Oscar winner Allison Janney being singled out for praise for her performance as vice president Grace Penn, a new addition to the story.

Advertisement

Here’s a selection of what critics are saying about The Diplomat season two…

“No moment is wasted and, before you know it, it’s 2am and you’re still watching [...] Kate Wyler may never quite feel that she fits in at work, but The Diplomat should slot effortlessly into any list of the best dramas of the year.”

“Season two, which picks up immediately after the London car bombing that left fans on a cliff-hanger a year and a half ago, is more focused in a literal sense: The episode count has been trimmed to just six. But the new season is also a more confident and convincing version of itself.”

“Every performance here is golden […] But it’s not until West Wing alum Allison Janney arrives as current Vice President Grace Penn that we see the show’s drama really come alive.”

Advertisement

“The shorter run-time of six episodes may hamper things slightly, but it also makes the pace exceptionally breezy. There’s no padding here, everything is crucial to proceedings, as Kate attempts to deal with her newfound knowledge about the British prime minister as best she can, and in a manner that will benefit both sides of the Atlantic.”

“Just add Janney to the list of capable hands that can juggle The Diplomat’s tone shifts with aplomb. It’s a show that refuses to be nailed down, for better or worse. At times it might flirt with becoming a soap opera in political thriller clothing, but thanks to its cast, and its refusal to get weighed down by useless subplot, The Diplomat remains consistently and endlessly entertaining.”

“The Diplomat season two amps up the stakes established in season one while simultaneously ensuring an even wilder ride for season three by its final seconds. The writing continues to be sharp and clever, with heart-pounding and laugh-of-loud moments alike, and the performances go even deeper than before. The Diplomat season two is one conspiracy thriller definitely worth getting tangled up in.”

Allison Janney joins The Diplomat in season two Netflix

“[The Diplomat] is utterly entertaining, absorbing and a novel construct populated by characters with whom you want to spend time, who seem eminently human and who operate under one perfectly plausible principle: No one can trust anyone else.”

Advertisement

“Season two picks up right where that explosive finale left off [and] what follows is a whirlwind of gripping twists and turns, as the race to uncover the masterminds behind the attack intensifies. To reveal more would be to risk spoilers, but suffice it to say that The Diplomat’s narrative tightens in season two with a precision that rewards close attention while leaving just enough mystery to keep you wanting more.”

“Series two dials down the fun and concentrates on the terrorism plot. It begins exactly where the last episode left us [...] Janney is this series’ saving grace, because until her arrival things are too gloomy.”

“The Diplomat is proof that prestige dramas don’t have to strive to do too much, and that frothy entertainment doesn’t have to settle for less. There’s a happy middle-ground — even in a political show, even in a political show being released right now — that’s challenging and enjoyable, considered and carefree. Whatever way you take its message, The Diplomat will make it work.”