The Disgusting Reason Why You Should Never Drink Glacier Water

Earlier this year, rapper and actor Ludacris filmed himsefl drinking what he described as “fresh, glacial water” in Alaska and posted it on his TikTok account, stating that trying it had always been on his bucket list.

It’s understandable. Glacial water does look delicious, and what can be safer than drinking it out in nature, before it’s been bottled or even handled by another human?

Bucket list, indeed.

However, fans pointed out that actually, this probably wasn’t the safest bet.

One fan commented: “Glacier water is super dangerous”, while another added, “Pretty sure drinking that is bad for your health, lol”.

So, is glacier water safe to drink?

Uh. Well. There’s poo in there.

According to an article from Outside Magazine in 2018 (updated in 2022), there is human fecal matter in glacial water. Michael Loso, a geologist with the National Parks Service and author of the 2012 study “Glacial Transport of Human Waste and Survival of Fecal Bacteria,” told the outlet: “Everything we’ve got points toward the poop and bacteria lasting indefinitely when it’s buried in the ice.”

The US National Park Service explains on their website that “water in a stream, river or lake may look clean, but it can still be filled with bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can result in waterborne diseases, such as cryptosporidiosis or giardiasis”.

According to the NHS website, giardiasis – contracted from swallowing contaminated water – can cause symptoms like diarrhoea, farting and bloating.

Lovely.

Additionally, the Alaska department of environmental conservation spoke with The Guardian and stated that they do not recommend drinking untreated surface water.

However, the department has produced a flyer with safe drinking practices for outdoor enthusiasts, including adding chlorine or iodine to quart-size water containers and letting them sit an hour before drinking.