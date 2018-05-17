The 'Fakebooking' Days When I Was In Denial About My Son's Disability

It’s a funny old thing, denial, it’s the worst kind of lie in a way - one to yourself. Something I definitely – clearly going by this reminder – had a sprinkling of in the early days; back when Brody was a toddler and health professionals were fobbing off my concerns. That niggling feeling was always there, of course, but when so many people imply you’re an overthinking first-time mum (and I admittedly am an over-thinker in every sense of the word) and the stereotype that boys are “just lazy” is thrown your way more times than you care to remember, sometimes you go with it to make yourself feel better - even though you just know it’s bullshit.

The comments on this photo were full of friends (and cliché comments) essentially agreeing with me. But there is one comment I’ve always remembered - someone had asked how old Brody was and said that a friend of theirs with a child of a similar age needed physiotherapy. I remember it stinging. A lot. Because I was denial posting. ‘Fakebooking’, as it were. I was convincing myself that everything was fine, going along with that lazy boy stereotype that I now loathe.

Didn’t this person get the memo that I needed reassurance?

Understandably, no.

When this post made its way back to me, I felt a mixture of emotions. I was disappointed in myself that I’d actually once used that annoying cliché. I felt guilty that I referred to Brody as lazy when I know he is anything but. I was sad at the memory of battling the truth, because back then, the truth hurt. I just wanted Brody to be like all the other children I knew – disability-free.

The truth is that I had been told that boys were “just lazy” so many times, either with the intention of reassuring me or because I was viewed as a paranoid mum, that on that particular day, I looked at Brody leaning against that sign, seeing he was now too tall for the baby and toddler section in soft play, took a photo and went with the lie to make myself feel better.

Facebook reminders of Brody’s early days occasionally have snippets of denial. They show fake photos of him doing things he’s not really doing:

Sitting at a table and chair set we bought him that he just wanted to push over and couldn’t really sit at.