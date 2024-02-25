The Five Foods You Need To Keep Your Vitamin D Levels Topped Up

The UK government advises that during the autumn and winter months everyone in the UK is advised to take a supplement of vitamin D every day to support general health and in particular for bone and muscle health.

This is because, as most residents are all TOO aware, during colder months in the UK, we don’t get much sunlight and sunlight is the essential factor in soaking in vitamin D.

UK Registered Nutritionist and Head Chef, Anna Tebbs from recipe box delivery service Green Chef said: “Vitamin D is a key nutrient for maintaining healthy teeth, bones and muscles because it helps your body to regulate and absorb calcium more effectively.”

They added that those with a vitamin D deficiency may experience negative side effects such as muscle and bone aches, and fatigue.

The essential foods for boosting vitamin D

While Tebbs recommends checking the nutrient level of any food on the packaging and ingredients list, she suggests some of the highest vitamin D rich foods are:

Types of oily fish, such as mackerel and salmon

Egg yolks

Mushrooms

Milk replacements, including soy and almond

Some breakfast cereals

The nutritionist added: “The simplest way to increase your vitamin D levels through your diet, is by increasing your mushroom intake.

“Particularly paying close attention to portobello, button and chestnut mushrooms that have been grown in the sunlight or under a UV lamp. You can usually find this information on the packaging.”

They also pointed out that this is an easy, simple swap out for meat. “Plant Based News recommends that a portion of mushrooms between 80g-100g can provide you with all your daily vitamin D needs. This amounts to one large portobello mushroom, 11-14 button mushrooms, or just 4-5 chestnut mushrooms.

Finally, Tebbs said that if you’re looking to make a swap from cow’s milk to a plant-based one, this can also boost your vitamin D levels: “you can also increase your intake by carefully choosing milk alternatives that have been fortified with vitamin D and calcium.

“Typically, in the UK cow’s milk is not fortified, so making this swap can help to increase your vitamin D levels with very little impact on your daily diet.”