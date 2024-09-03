Parentstweet

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Aug. 24-30)

"Marked safe from taking my kids grocery shopping on a Saturday afternoon."
Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Although Twitter has rebranded to X, the humour lives on.

Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on the social media platform to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
