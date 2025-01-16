The Internet Is Divided: Is It Safe To Cook With Wooden Spoons?

ATU Images via Getty Images

When it comes to cooking, I’m less Nara Smith — who somehow makes cooking look like a soft-focus fairytale — and more Gordon Ramsay in a mad rush. So if a cooking utensil can’t survive a round in the dishwasher after I’ve chopped, sautéed and stirred with it, chances are it’s not making the cut in my kitchen. Wooden spoons? Not a fan — they’re hand-wash-only divas, prone to cracking under pressure (literally).

Despite their rustic charm, wooden spoons have sparked a debate among home cooks everywhere. On one side, die-hard traditionalists claim they’re the ultimate tool — gentle on pots, sturdy and built to last decades. On the other? Skeptics raise hygiene concerns, arguing that porous wood is a haven for bacteria and transferring odours from last night’s shepherd’s pie into this morning’s pancakes.

So who’s right? Are wooden spoons a hidden health risk or just misunderstood kitchen heroes? Let’s get into it.

Do wooden spoons trap bacteria?

Like most debates, both sides have valid points. “Wooden spoons are porous and can trap microorganisms in the pores,” said Bryan Quoc Le, a food scientist and author of “150 Food Science Questions Answered.” “Washing with soap and hot water can remove a large percentage of the microorganisms, but some will inevitably remain and proliferate, especially if the spoons are not fully dried.”

The key takeaway? Wash your wooden spoons immediately after use — and don’t forget them while they soak in the sink for hours. Bacteria need moisture to survive; as wood dries, the bacteria die. “The key is to clean wooden spoons immediately after use and allow them to air-dry completely,” explained Darin Detwiler, chair of the National Environmental Health Association’s Food Safety Program and author of ”Food Safety: Past, Present, and Predictions.”

While bacteria can settle on a wooden spoon’s surface (just like any other kitchen tool), proper cleaning and drying will keep your utensils safe.

But isn’t wood antimicrobial?

“Certain woods contain high concentrations of natural antimicrobial compounds, such as oak, pine and cherrywood. These contain tannins, which strongly inhibit the growth of many microorganisms,” Le explained.

But here’s the catch: Not all wooden spoons are created equal. If you’ve been using a mystery wooden spoon to cook your famous marinara for as long as you can remember, chances are it’s not made from expensive, antimicrobial wood.

And even antimicrobial properties have limits. According to Ellen Shumaker, director of outreach and extension for Safe Plates at North Carolina State University, while bacteria may initially settle on a wet wooden surface, “water and bacteria diffuse into the wood, where the bacteria can eventually be choked out and prevented from growing.” In other words, wood can naturally self-regulate — but only if properly dried. Leave your spoons soaking for too long and you’re inviting mould and rot.

What about cracked wooden spoons?

We all have kitchen tools that have seen better days — the peeling nonstick pan (you really should toss that) or the warped baking sheet. Wooden spoons are no exception.

Monzino via Getty Images Take care to avoid cracked wooden spoons, which can harbor bacteria more easily.

“Yes, cracked or damaged wooden spoons can trap bacteria more easily,” Detwiler noted. “Cracks, splits and splinters create hidden spaces where food particles and moisture can accumulate, making it harder to clean the spoon thoroughly. These areas can harbour bacteria or mould that persist despite washing. Once a wooden spoon shows visible cracks, warping or splintering, it is no longer safe to use and should be replaced to prevent contamination.”

There are signs that its time to retire your spoons: visible cracks, dark discolouration, lingering odours or rough, splintered edges. If it looks worse for wear, it’s time for a replacement.

How to properly care for your wooden spoons

To keep your wooden spoons safe and sanitary:

Wash immediately : Clean your spoons with hot, soapy water as soon as you’re done using them. Air-dry thoroughly : Avoid soaking wooden spoons; always let them air-dry upright for a full 24 hours. This allows any antimicrobial properties to take effect and prevents moisture buildup. Skip the dishwasher : High heat can warp or crack wooden utensils, which makes them harder to clean and more likely to harbour bacteria. Oil them monthly : Use food-grade mineral oil to condition your wooden spoons. This helps prevent drying, cracking and warping.

“It wouldn’t be advised to use sanitisers such as bleach, as this is where the absorbent nature of wood becomes a disadvantage,” added Keith Warriner, professor of food science at the University of Guelph. Stick to soap and water for a safe clean.

TL;DR: Should you keep cooking with wooden spoons?

Wooden spoons may not be dishwasher-friendly, but with proper care, they’re perfectly safe to use in your kitchen. Bacteria can settle on wooden spoons, but quick cleaning, proper drying and routine maintenance will keep bacterial risks at bay. If your spoon is cracked, discoloured or warped, it’s time to let it go.

So, are wooden spoons a health hazard? Not if you treat them right — and maybe embrace a little hand-washing. After all, they’ve lasted generations for a reason.