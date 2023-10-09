The Man George Osborne Made Bank Of England Governor Has Just Backed Labour

Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney has backed Labour to win the next election.

He lavished praise on shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and said it was “beyond time to put her ideas and energy into action”.

His comments are embarrassing for the Tories because Carney was hand-picked by George Osborne to be governor when he was chancellor.

In a video played at Labour conference after Reeves delivered her keynote speech to party activists, Carney said: “She had a career at the Bank of England, so she understands the big picture.

“And crucially, she also understands the economics of work, of place and of family.

“It’s beyond time to put her ideas and energy into action.”

