The Man George Osborne Made Bank Of England Governor Has Just Backed Labour

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney has backed Labour to win the next election.
He lavished praise on shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and said it was “beyond time to put her ideas and energy into action”.
His comments are embarrassing for the Tories because Carney was hand-picked by George Osborne to be governor when he was chancellor.
In a video played at Labour conference after Reeves delivered her keynote speech to party activists, Carney said: “She had a career at the Bank of England, so she understands the big picture.
“And crucially, she also understands the economics of work, of place and of family.
“It’s beyond time to put her ideas and energy into action.”
Carney was Bank of England governor from 2013 to 2020 and his endorsement is another huge boost to Labour’s attempts to demonstrate to voters that the party can be trusted with the public finances.