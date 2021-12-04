Robobunny, Traffic Cone and Chandelier from The Masked Singer series three ITV

The 12 new weird and wonderful characters taking to the stage in the new series of The Masked Singer have been unveiled.

The madcap ITV singing show is returning to our screens next month, as viewers will once again have to guess “who’s that behind the mask?”.

The costumes the mystery celebrities will be hiding in include an elaborate Robobunny, a Traffic Cone and a Chandelier.

There’s also an entire outfit styled on doughnuts and another on bagpipes, while there’s also additions from the animal world, including Lionfish, Poodle, Panda and Snow Leopard.

Take a look at all the costumes in all their glory below...

Joel Dommett will once against host the reality singing competition, which is due to begin in the new year.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are returning as the celebrity panel to guess the identities of the disguised stars performing in elaborate costumes in front of them.

The first series of The Masked Singer was won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee, while singer Joss Stone, who was dressed as Sausage, took the crown during the second season.

Last year’s show also featured celebrities including American singer Ne-Yo, comedian Sue Perkins, Spice Girl Mel B, JLS star Aston Merrygold and former footballer and manager Glenn Hoddle.

The Masked Singer UK returns to ITV in January.