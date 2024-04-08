The ONE Breastfeeding Tool I Swear By To Avoid Soreness

Isbjorn via Getty Images Mother breastfeeding her baby boy in arms, sitting on bed.

As a first-time parent, you don’t always expect your body to respond the way it does postpartum.

You’re met with a huge amount of hormonal changes, as well as trying to figure out which feeding method works for your family. Plus, you’re breastfeeding your baby, you may be also experiencing sore nipples.

What can causes sore nipples while breastfeeding?

When breastfeeding, sore nipples are common for the first few days or week of breastfeeding, they’re more common if your baby isn’t latched on properly. Your nipples can start to bleed and it is quite painful every time the baby latches on.

Though not latching on properly is a common cause for sore nipples, the NHS says that tongue-tie can also be a reason, saying: “It can make it harder for your baby to breastfeed by preventing them from latching on properly, which can then lead to sore or cracked nipples.”

Thrush (candida) is also an infection that can occur when your nipples become cracked or damaged, this can make your nipples even more painful.

Though creams and balms can soothe pain, these don’t work for everyone — they didn’t really work for me. What I found really helped me in my breastfeeding journey was a tool that I now recommend to all new breastfeeding parents: silver cups.

What are silver cups and how can they help with breastfeeding?

Silver cups are metal, cap-like tools that are placed onto your nipple in between feeds to provide relief to the soreness. As they are metal, they cool down the soreness immediately and also protect your nipples from rubbing on clothes.

Because there is no cream or balm used, you don’t have to worry about anything transferring to your baby when they feed.

The nickel-free tool is a preventive measure of sore, cracked, nursing nipples, and if you already have sore nipple, it works wonderfully for soothing.

Silver is known to be a natural antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fungal metal that kills bacteria and infections before they start.

According to research, the element has been used in healthcare for years because of its properties: “Silver has a long and intriguing history as an antibiotic in human health care. It has been developed for use in water purification, wound care, bone prostheses, reconstructive orthopaedic surgery, cardiac devices, catheters and surgical appliances.”

What’s also great about these cups is that they are long-lasting, and if looked after you can use them if you decide to breastfeed future children as well.

