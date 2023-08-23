Getting anxious in public can be such an overwhelming feeling. Anxiety often gives us the urge to run and while you should never leave a situation because you’re anxious, dealing with the intense feelings that come with anxiety in a public setting can feel like all too much.

One of the key pieces of advice for non-medicated solutions to anxiety is cold water immersion. At home, you’d do this by putting your face into a bowl of water, resulting in a reset of the vagus nerve which quells feelings of anxiety and stress. However, according to one therapist, you can emulate this sensation when anxiety symptoms hit outside of the home.

The vagus nerve is thought to be the key to helping with symptoms of a range of conditions including epilepsy and depression. Additionally, the vagus nerve is responsible for the regulation of internal organ functions, such as digestion, heart rate, and respiratory rate, as well as vasomotor activity, and certain reflex actions, such as coughing, sneezing, swallowing, and vomiting

So, kicking it into action can be exactly what you need in a moment of difficulty. How do you do this last minute, in public, though?

Well, the answer is: paper towels! According to Katie Pankonin, a social worker and psychotherapist, a cold, wet paper towel pressed to the back of your neck and wrists can help with resetting the vagus nerve and helping you recover from the symptoms that come with anxiety such as heart palpitations and racing thoughts.

Alternative ways to stimulate the vagus nerve

According to the University of Ottawa, there are several ways to stimulate the vagus nerve naturally:

Deep and slow breathing. Take six deep breaths over the course of a minute, breathing in deeply from your diaphragm and exhaling slowly.

Singing, humming, chanting, and gargling.

Probiotics

Meditation. Research shows that meditation also increases positive emotions and promotes feelings of goodwill towards yourself.

Omega-3 fatty acids. These can be found in fish, nuts and seeds, and plant oils

Exercising

Foot and shoulder massages

Socialising and laughing

If you have prolonged experiences of anxiety, speak to your GP for support and treatment.

