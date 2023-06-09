The Crucial Reason You Should Leave A Bowl Of Water Outside This Weekend

Dr T J Martin via Getty Images

With a bout of scorchio weather on the horizon, many of us will be flocking to beer gardens and dusting off the sun loungers this weekend.

However not everyone thrives on these bright, hot days.

Dry, sunny weather can take its toll on local wildlife like birds, hedgehogs, mice and foxes, many of of which struggle to find the sources they need to stay hydrated and stay alive in summer.

But don’t despair. There is something you can do to help your local wildlife – and even bees.

Leaving a shallow bowl of water in your garden or driveway will help local animals get the nutrients they need and keep the ecosystem thriving.

Putting water out does more than quench thirst

Water is essential for wildlife to thrive, “but it isn’t just for drinking,” according to The Wildlife Trust.

“Amphibians like newts, frogs and toads use water as shelter and breeding grounds. Butterflies get valuable minerals and salts from slightly muddy water, and birds use water to bathe and remove parasites,” the trust explains.

The most effective way to provide water to local wildlife is a shallow dish with gradual, rough-textured edges so that any small animals that climb in can get back out again.

This could be something as simple as an old takeaway container (you could pop stones in it to help create steps out) or even a plant pot saucer.

The Wildlife Trust’s top tips for providing water outside of your home: