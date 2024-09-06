The Perfect Couple Made This 1 Key Change From The Book To Avoid Nicole Kidman 'Confusion'

Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in The Perfect Couple Netflix

Nicole Kidman’s new TV show The Perfect Couple made one major change to avoid confusion with another of her most prolific projects.

The Oscar winner plays the matriarch of a wealthy family in Netflix’s new murder mystery, which is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name.

Advertisement

However, fans of the original book may have noticed a rather obvious change from the source material, as Nicole’s character’s daughter-in-law-to-be is now called Amelia, whereas in the original book, she was called Celeste.

If you’ve followed the Australian star’s career, you might have realised already that this is so as not to mix the character in The Perfect Couple up with the iconic role Nicole played in Big Little Lies, which earned her an Emmy win back in 2017.

“It was a five-year development process for various reasons, so it did go through a lot of different forms, and it was closer to the book early on,” showrunner Jenna Lamia told The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that once certain characters were cast, that “shifted some things”.

She added that changing the character name from Celeste to Amelia was “just to avoid any potential confusion, a very small reason”.

Advertisement

Jenna Lamia at the premiere of The Perfect Couple on Wednesday via Associated Press

Nicole is joined in the new miniseries by Liev Schreiber, who plays her on-screen husband, as well as Bad Sisters star (and daughter of Bono!) Eve Hewson, The White Lotus actor Meghann Fahy and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Donna Lynne Champlin.

Also in the cast are Emmy-nominated American Horror Story alum Adina Porter and Ripley’s Dakota Fanning.