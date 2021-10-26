It wasn’t until The Sun broke the news of the monarch’s hospitalisation that the palace acknowledged she underwent “preliminary investigations” following the cancelation of the trip.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” the spokesperson said. The palace didn’t elaborate.

It is still unclear if the monarch will attend the United Nations climate change conference, COP26, on Nov. 1.