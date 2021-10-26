Queen Elizabeth went back to business as usual on Tuesday following a health scare that led to a canceled trip and an overnight stay in the hospital last week.
The 95-year-old queen took two virtual appointments from Windsor Castle, meeting with Gunn Kim, the Korean ambassador to Britain, and Markus Leitner, the Swiss ambassador to the United Kingdom.
The engagements were the queen’s first scheduled meetings since Oct. 19, when she hosted a reception for the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle. She spent part of the following day in the hospital for what a spokesperson described as “preliminary investigations.”
The queen had planned to visit Northern Ireland last Wednesday and Thursday, but the palace announced at the last minute that the trip had been canceled, saying Elizabeth had “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.”
It wasn’t until The Sun broke the news of the monarch’s hospitalisation that the palace acknowledged she underwent “preliminary investigations” following the cancelation of the trip.
“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” the spokesperson said. The palace didn’t elaborate.
It is still unclear if the monarch will attend the United Nations climate change conference, COP26, on Nov. 1.
Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).