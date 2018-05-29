MAC Take Note: The Ramadan-Themed Beauty Hacks We Don't Need

The month of fasting and abstaining from food and water (yes water) from sunrise to sunset is here. However, as many Muslims around the world know, Ramadan is much more than not eating. Many believe it to be a time where you are cleansing your mind, body and soul, to look within yourself and reexamine your life.

There are routines in place that to assist you with the fact that you will committing to 18 hour day fasts (that is if you’re in the UK). For instance, Suhoor is the pre-dawn snack recommended for Muslims to remain healthy and nourished. It’s rarely considered the time to show off your latest contour and highlight, as you’re likely to be running around the kitchen because there’s three minutes left and you haven’t wolfed down some water and a banana (true story). But it seems nobody told MAC cosmetics this.

The beauty brand has been teased across social media for their video marketing a ‘Suhoor makeup tutorial’ to Muslim women.