The Release Date For Squid Game Season 3 Is Sooner Than You Might Think

Squid Game will return for a third season this year. JuHan Noh/Netflix

If you watched the recent series of Squid Game and thought to yourself “well, that was half a season, at best”, you’re not alone.

In fact, the series finished (spoilers ahead) only halfway through the games themselves which, uh, was not what we expected.

Thankfully, though, unlike last time, we won’t have to wait THREE YEARS for a season three and in fact, it’s not even going to be a year.

If you’ve watched the first two seasons, you’ll be familiar with the larger-than-life doll, named Young-hee, advising players on when they can move or stop with her famous “red light, green light”.

In a new trailer for season 3 released yesterday, the doll appears opposite a brand new male doll. As new players enter behind her, she is seen facing the male doll in a green shirt with stripes.

“Everyone say hi to Chul-su,” wrote Netflix alongside the teaser. “Squid Game 3 coming 2025.”

Following THAT cliffhanger, this is quite the twist and has us even more excited for what’s to come.

So, when is season 3 of Squid Game actually out?

While an official release date has not been announced, the show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyu told Variety: “At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious.

“But what I can say is, after season two launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for season three soon. I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall.”

Last year, we had hot girl summer. This year we have Squid Game summer? Here’s hoping.