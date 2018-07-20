The Royal Observatory’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition has been running for a decade now and yet even after 10 years we’re still being treated to something new.

The 2018 shortlist has, if it’s even possible, set the bar even higher with some truly incredible shots ranging from the ISS passing in front of the Sun to a truly astonishing picture of the solar eclipse.

This year the competition received over 4,200 entries from amateurs to seasoned professionals spanning some 91 countries from around the world.

Anyone can enter, and it doesn’t matter if you took the picture on a £2,000 DSLR or an iPhone.

The winner will be announced on the 23 October with a grand prize of £10,000 while runners up can receive £500 and highly commended receive £250.

We’ve picked our favourites from the shortlist which you can see below. To find out more about the competition click here.