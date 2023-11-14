The Simpsons Co-Creator Has His Say Amid Speculation About 1 Major Change To The Show

The Simpsons Fox

The Simpsons co-creator James L Brooks has cleared up speculation that the show has axed one of its longest-running gags.

In recent history, fans of the decades-old animated sitcom spotted it had been a number of years since Homer had “strangled” his son Bart, which the show appeared to address during a new episode which aired in the US last month.

During one scene, a new neighbour comments on Homer’s firm handshake, to which he responded: “See, Marge, strangling the boy has paid off. Just kidding. I don’t do that anymore… times have changed.”

While many took this as confirmation from the producers that Homer’s corporal punishment was a thing of the past, the behind-the-scenes team have made it clear this is not the case.

Alongside a newly-released sketch of Homer strangling Bart while accusing him of “clickbaiting”, a rep for the show told Variety: “Homer Simpson was unavailable for comment as he was busy strangling Bart.”

Meanwhile, Brooks told People magazine: “Don’t think for a second we’re changing anything. Nothing’s getting tamed. Nothing, nothing, nothing.”

He added: “[Bart will] continue to be strangled—[if] you want to use that awful term for it. He’ll continue to be loved by his father in a specific way.”

The Simpsons is currently airing its 35th season across the pond, while its 34th was made available to stream on Disney+ here in the UK earlier this month.