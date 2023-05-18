The Sneaky Perimenopause Symptoms That Are Impacting Your Work Life

elenaleonova via Getty Images

The conversation about menopause is picking up momentum but many people still think menopause is something that only happens to much older women. While the average age for menopause (when the menstrual cycle has ended for 12 months or more) is fifty-one, perimenopause (the phase before periods stop) can begin in our early forties.

We’ve all had those times where we’ve forgotten a meeting or something we’ve been asked to do, but would you know what was happening if you forgot the name of the co-worker, you had sat next to every day for the last two years?

Welcome to perimenopause. With over sixty-four symptoms of menopause, it’s not surprising many women may not recognise the start of perimenopause, but helpfully, researchers at the University of Nottingham compiled a top ten of the most disruptive symptoms in the workplace:

Poor concentration Tiredness Poor memory Feeling low/depressed Lowered confidence Sleep disturbances Irritability Hot flushes Joint and muscular aches Mood swings

The symptoms of perimenopause and menopause are largely the same, but the main difference with perimenopause is periods. During perimenopause, menstrual cycles can become erratic, and periods can become much heavier with flooding being common. Having been caught out myself in the middle of a business park with no shops and dispensing machines in the bathrooms that only accepted obscure coin combinations, none of which I had, I always carry spare period products for colleagues.

Brain Fog

Although it’s not a medical term, brain fog is a great description for the general fuzziness associated with poor cognitive function. Being able to concentrate and having a functioning working memory, are crucial parts of being successful for most peoples’ jobs. Then add the additional load that comes with commitments outside work such as caring responsibilities into the mix. This general cognitive fuzziness is a particularly disruptive symptom. An inability to concentrate combined with poor memory can impact confidence and the ability to feel comfortable in progressing a career. Dr Sabina Brennan neuroscientist and author of ‘Beating the Brain Fog’ says, “hormones oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone are vital for our cognitive function and mood and are out of kilter and declining during menopause. Combined with disrupted sleep this collection of symptoms caused by an imbalance in hormones can feel particularly worrying.”

Oestrogen

According to Dr Brennan: “Oestrogen plays an important role in our brain’s ability to work effectively whatever our age, but this is affected during perimenopause and beyond as the levels start to decline.

“This is because there are multi-purpose messengers and oestrogen receptors that are widely distributed throughout the brain. Changes in oestrogen levels experienced during perimenopause and menopause can impact on thinking, memory, and mood.”

Progesterone

Progesterone is another vital hormone for balance. When progesterone drops dramatically, irritability, depression, anxiety, sleep disturbance and brain fog will ensue.

Testosterone

Testosterone? Surely that’s a male hormone? Actually, both men and women have testosterone. Dr Brennan says: “It is essential for physical and mental health and cognitive function for both men and women. Levels decline gradually with age in both sexes. Symptoms of deficiency include changes in cognition, memory loss, anxiety, depression, and irritability.”

This may seem like a bleak picture for anyone heading towards perimenopause but many of these symptoms are manageable with the right support. There are many resources available, and employers are becoming more aware of how perimenopause symptoms might show up at work. Most importantly, educate yourself on the symptoms, don’t be afraid to talk about it, and speak to your doctor.