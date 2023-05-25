The Style Trend Taking Over Cannes Film Festival Is Giving Regina George

Paramount

Cannes Film Festival: it’s where the creme de la creme of the film industry come together to celebrate previews of films from around the world, including documentaries, art house indies and everything in between.

It’s also where the stars take to the red carpet and showcase, in the words of the Aretha Franklin meme, “Great gowns. Beautiful gowns.”

Advertisement

The unofficial dress code is hyper-glam, with female stars wearing towering heels, designer gowns and masses of jewels, with men showing up in classic tuxedos.

But this year, some stars have decided to switch things up. Iris Law showed up in a punk-inspired Dior two-piece, and one daring trend, in particular, shone through that speaks to my early ’00s, Mean Girls-loving heart.

Celebs like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Scarlett Johansson, Cindy Bruna and Sydney Sweeney arrived wearing dresses with bras peekaboo-ing out.

Advertisement

Supermodel Irina Shayk even took the look one step further wearing a matching bra and pants set with just a sheer maxi dress over the top.

Johansson rocked a pastel pink Prada dress with a white bra built into the dress on show, and Sweeney turned up in sister brand Miu Miu in a gorgeous pale blue number.

Lingerie-as-outerwear is one of the biggest trends this year, with brands like Fendi and Sandy Liang putting bras, corsets and intricate brassieres on the runways during Fashion Month 2023.

And stars like Rihanna have helped cement lingerie as everyday wear with the booming success of her underwear line, Savage Fenty.

Advertisement