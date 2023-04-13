Twitter Is In Meltdown Over This Nipple Concealing Tank Top

Jianan Liu The top of the moment

When a heatwave soon to hit our shores, it’s officially time to peel off the layers. But with that comes a whole host of sartorial queries, like should I get my legs out or wear tights? What kind of jacket is right to wear with this dress? And most importantly – at least for me! – is how to wear a vest top with the right bra?

need to know what bra she’s wearing that looks good with that type of shirt . i’ve struggled with this all my life https://t.co/DUvwPOnjK4 — e-shrimp (@mtvsjackass) April 11, 2023

Because when you’re anything over a C cup, wearing a bra under a vest or tank is essential unless you want to poke your boss’s eye out with stiff nips or knock yourself out when running for the train. Free the nip, of course, but for those who want to feel a bit more secure up top, you’ll want to add the bestselling Uniqlo bra top to your spring wardrobe.

Beloved by minimalists for its practical, yet chic design principles, Uniqlo have released a whole range of different tops with bras stitched in, from cropped tanks in a range of cool colours to stylish plunge neck styles that can be dressed up for more formal occasions.

And if you’re feeling dubious about how well a built-in bra can really work, TikTok style influencer Mollie Campsie - who’s a 34E-F - shared her review of styling the different tops, saying: “I really like it. It’s so comfy!”

With 629.3 million hashtags on TikTok, tank tops are one of the season’s most sought-after items, having been worn by everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner of late, and designer brands such as Prada and Loewe releasing designs of their own.